Trump supporters are full of hope

Some came to the Centre County Grange Encampment and Fair from across the country or neighboring counties, and others just walked across the street. They are people with hope, but not the H-O-P-E from the previous eight years. They are legions of Trump supporters who think our country is finally paying attention to them, even if Washington is not.
They showed up at the Centre County Republicans booth all week. There was the Florida woman who works in legal services for housing. Lifelong Democrats who changed affiliation to vote for Trump. Another who voted for the first time at age 45. A couple from California who camp in a tent inherited from her grandmother. An 18-year-old who requested a voter registration form.
Yes, they are still out there. They are Trump people. They make up his base and they are giddy with the prospect of jobs, tax relief and real funding for our vets and military. They are not white supremacists. They are not KKK. They are not the 1 percenters. They are working-class people who finally feel heard.
They do not think Donald Trump is perfect. They understand he is a deeply flawed individual, just like every one of them. He is not an orator. He was not groomed for the job. Like them, he loves the country and believes in a meritocracy. Some of them even go to church. Are they “alt-right evangelists?” No, most just get up and go to work every day. Who has time to protest?
Anne Marshall, Boalsburg
