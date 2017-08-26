Thank you to law enforcement

From all those affiliated with the SPE Federal Credit Union, we want to extend our thanks to all of the law enforcement agencies for their service and quick response to the incident at our office on Aug. 22.
Responders included local police from Ferguson, Patton and Spring townships, State College, Penn State, the Pennsylvania State Police and the FBI.
We were very impressed and pleased with their professionalism, coordination, interagency collaboration and overall support during this ordeal. They were direct and thorough in their process and they kept us updated on what was going on, which helped everyone stay calm and relaxed.
We are fortunate to have such a fine group serving and protecting us all. Well done and thank you!
Michael J. Meier, State College
Meier is president and CEO of the SPE Federal Credit Union.
Comments