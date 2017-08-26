Inconvenient truths at town hall

I want to follow up on Bob Potter’s recent letter about Rep. Glenn Thompson’s town hall meeting (CDT, 8/24).
I believe the town hall provided a valuable service and should be watched by everyone in the 5th Congressional District. Rep. Thompson never answered a question directly. He bobbed and weaved and did his best to obfuscate his views and actions. He gives anecdotes about his support for clean water and air, but his votes in Congress belie that.
Likewise, he boasted how he was able to insert protections in the House health care bill, which would keep insurance affordable and protect Medicaid, but independent analysis by the Congressional Budget Office showed that the bill would still have profoundly negative effects on access to health insurance, which would hurt many people in the 5th District.
So if you want a congressman who will speak plainly and protect the things that are important to people in the 5th District, such as clean air and water and affordable health care, it’s not Rep. Thompson.
Steven Zarit, State College
