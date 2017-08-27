The coming authoritarianism

The noted historian Timothy Snyder has studied the fall of democracies into fascism and authoritarianism. He suggests 20 steps to take to resist this trend, which he sees repeating itself in the USA. Look them up.
We are seeing a descent into authoritarianism today; we are not invulnerable. Our state and environmental departments are gutted. Our lying president is working hard to discredit institutions necessary to maintain democracy, denigrating our judicial system and the free press. He proposes to start his own propaganda channel, and Sinclair Broadcast Group is seeking to buy many local stations to further push this propaganda on the general public, as if Fox News and hate radio weren’t enough.
We are see torch-bearing Nazi gangs. The narcissist in chief is employing intimidation on all our Hispanic heritage citizens and guest workers. A legitimized paramilitary action by ICE agents, blaming immigrant Hispanics as Hitler blamed the Jews for all that is wrong. They are not the problem. If he gets away with it more will come.
There has been a systematic attempt to reduce democracy, putting restrictions on voting under the false pretense of voter fraud to disenfranchise the poor and the black voters. These and other dirty tricks during voting times have gone on way before Trump took office, almost all due to Republicans. To many Republicans it is a republic, not a democracy. These actions all speak to democracy’s decline. Ways to resist this next month: See Timothy Snyder’s work.
Doug Keith, State College
