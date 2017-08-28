Letters to the Editor

Long past time to honor Paterno

August 28, 2017 9:55 PM

I completely agree with Bill Lamont’s piece about Joe Paterno.

It is long past time to honor coach Paterno, in a world where we are taking down monuments to history for the sake of political correctness, his statue and the plaques that surrounded him should be returned to the exact place they were removed.

The current president of PSU seems to think that keeping these items hidden will eventually lead to them being forgotten. It will not — true fans and people who knew Joe will not let that happen.

When will the PSU board listen to the people of this community?

Robert Buechele, State College

