University not taking care of fans

While the ticket office at Penn State is making excuses and saying they aren’t responsible for season ticket-holders not receiving tickets or parking passes, we want to apologize to the coach and players for not being present at your opening game.
Your university has been totally inefficient in taking care of your supporters and long-term fans. We have been treated unjustly and cannot get any answers from anyone.
It seems as if no one will claim responsibility. In the meantime, they apparently are not aware that people travel distances and need tickets and parking passes in advance. The latest is that if you haven’t received your packets by this Thursday, you can stand in line at the will call window! Really?
With your fans contributing yearly to athletic funds, Nittany Lion Club, and Blue Band fundraisers, it would seem that there would be better treatment and a thank you rather that what we are getting.
So — your stand will be somewhat empty on Saturday due to your university not taking care of your fans who look forward every year to your opener.
We will cheer for you from afar because we are unable to gain access to our parking space and seats!
Linda Alberts, Williamsport
