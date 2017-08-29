Letters to the Editor

Failure to act on Planned Parenthood

August 29, 2017 11:48 PM

There is no greater sin than knowing the right thing to do and not doing it.

Letter-writer Jean Brooks highlighted Congressman Glenn “GT” Thompson’s ability to articulate the easy case that Planned Parenthood is in the child-destruction — not the women’s health-care — business.

But Brooks failed to note that Thompson, Paul Ryan and the Grand Old Party have held the purse strings in Washington since 2010. Yet each year they have refused to defund America’s largest abortion mill. The GOP controls both houses of Congress and now the presidency and is still writing checks to Margaret Sanger’s eugenists.

Central Pennsylvania is not represented in our Congress as K Street lobbyists have bought our seat. Hopefully a conservative steps forward to retire Thompson via the 2018 primary.

John Groenveld, State College

  Comments  

