Sympathy for Barron Trump

To put the title “President of the United States” before or after the name Donald Trump is to defile the title. Trump is a narcissist, egomaniac, racist and a bigot, who acts like a spoiled brat.
His speeches leave a lot to be desired, especially his vocabulary, or lack thereof. His hand gestures and facial expressions are ludicrous.
He has no concept of how the government works, except that it gives him some powers that an ordinary citizen does not have — like pardoning former Sheriff Joe Arpaio, who is a racist, but then maybe that is why Trump likes him so much.
Has he done anything for the American people? He has undone a long list of things (check on the internet under “What Trump Has Undone”). You may be surprised, I know I was!
I think he thinks he is running a business and that he is chairman of the board, CEO, CFO, etc; if you don’t do as he says, “YOU’RE FIRED!”
It is time to impeach this man before he creates a catastrophic incident!
My sympathy goes to his young son as to what he will hear when he goes back to school. I believe it will be extremely hurtful for him to hear what so many people feel and say about his father.
Donna Hockenberry, Bellefonte
Comments