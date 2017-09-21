Policies need to reflect our values

On Sept. 5, it was announced that the Trump administration will be winding down DACA, which permitted foreign-born, but long-time American residents to freely live and work in the United States. Rep. Glenn Thompson and Sens. Bob Casey and Pat Toomey must lead in Congress by devising legislation that continues to allow them to stay in this country and ultimately yields a path to citizenship. As integral parts of our communities, churches and families, they are already Americans, because this is the country they know best and love. It is unconscionable to deport members of our society on the basis of a situation that they had no control over. Ripping young Americans away from their families and friends to send them to countries where many have little to no ties shows a complete lack of empathy and compassion from the leaders of these great United States. As a community, we must hold our representatives and senators to task and ensure that they act to make our nation’s policies reflect American values of inclusivity, respect and cooperation.
Brian Conway,
Ferguson Township
