Finding ways to celebrate diversity

I was disturbed to learn that at the Nittany Antique Machinery Show earlier this month, a vendor was selling racist paraphernalia, including manacles, “Whites Only” signs and “Mammy” pottery.
The sale of racist objects should be highly offensive to all people in our community. These objects glorify slavery and Jim Crow, periods in our history of which we should be deeply ashamed. They also create an atmosphere that is not only unwelcoming to people of color but is downright frightening.
Ask Penn’s Cave, the show’s host location, and the board of directors of the Nittany Antique Machinery Association to prevent racist goods from being sold at their shows. The vendor registration form states that “foul, abusive language, obscene or X-rated material will not be tolerated” at the shows. “Racist materials” should be added to the list.
Racist objects do not represent who we are. I hope that instead of glorifying a history of violence, subjugation and segregation, we can find ways to celebrate the diversity in Centre County and appreciate the richness it brings into our lives.
Mary Lee Kerr, Boalsburg
The writer is a member of Showing Up for Racial Justice.
