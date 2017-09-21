Thanks for ‘Extra Extra’

Thank you to the Centre Daily Times and the McClatchy Company for adding the Extra Extra section to the online CDT. The Extra Extra section typically adds 26 pages to the print version of the CDT, with in-depth articles covering topics including U.S. and global news, politics, opinion, science, technology and food. For example, the Sept. 15 edition provided a six-page review of NASA’s Cassini mission to Saturn and its moons with amazing photos from its 20 year voyage. Extra Extra has full-length articles from the New York Times, Washington Post, the Associated Press and other large city newspapers. Kudos to the online CDT for providing deeper fact-based news articles and additional opinion columns.
Liz Kisenwether,
State College
