I seldom think of the legacy of Ronald Reagan, but on one issue I especially agree with “The Great Communicator” — gerrymandering is un-American! President Reagan would be horrified by what has happened in Pennsylvania as well as in several other states. Here, politicians actually select their voters, despite that a true democracy requires voters to choose their representatives. Gerrymandering is nothing other than rigging the system. It distorts the balance between the two major parties, it locks career politicians into uncontested seats election after election, it dismisses any minority opinions whatsoever, it enables gridlock and smothers independent voices. For those reasons, I support Fair Districting PA. Join me in contacting our own state senator, Majority Leader Jake Corman, and urge him to support Senate Bill 22, which will ensure a fair and nonpartisan process for determining Pennsylvania’s electoral districts.
Leslie Ellen Brown,
Spring Mills
Comments