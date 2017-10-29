Hahn understands local government

Don Hahn has all of the experience and qualifications for the office of State College mayor. He has served the borough continuously for more than 20 years in various roles but primarily as a Borough Council member from 1996-99 and 2006-13. He was elected as council president from 2012-13. He is a past member of the Board of Directors of the Pennsylvania Municipal League. He currently serves as a member of the Redevelopment Authority. Don understands all aspects of the policies and procedures of local government.
The mayor’s duties are specified by the State College Home Rule Charter. They primarily include presiding at all formal meetings of Borough Council and serving as the head of local government for all ceremonial purposes. The mayor does not have legislative or administrative duties responsibilities and has no vote on legislation before council. Vetoing formal ordinances passed by council is allowed but can be overturned by a five or greater vote of council. The borough manager and council president set council agendas. All staff of the borough report to the borough manager, who reports to council.
Don Hahn’s counsel, wisdom, perspective and advice on all issues before council and the community, including the university, will be a strong positive force in the maintenance and strengthening of State College and the college area.
I have worked with Hahn for more than 20 years and strongly recommend him for election as the mayor of State College.
Thomas E. Daubert, State College
The writer is president of Borough Council
