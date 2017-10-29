Letters to the Editor

Judge Ruest is the full package

October 29, 2017 9:15 PM

I have known Judge Pamela Ruest personally for 20 years. As a Centre Countian, I feel fortunate that she has sat on the bench for 10 of those years. Judge Ruest has the knowledge, experience and temperament to administer justice fairly, honorably and wisely. Her prior experience as an attorney specializing in family law has enabled her to see beyond the courtroom and understand the needs of our community. For example, Judge Ruest has been a leader in the creation of Centre County’s drug court because she has witnessed the toll of the opioid crisis on vulnerable children and families in Centre County. Beyond her role as the president judge, she is an avid participant in the civic life of Centre County. She is a fixture at community fundraisers, sporting events, cultural activities and Grange Fair. She believes that these organizations and events enrich the entire county, so she is committed to supporting them.

Judge Ruest is the full package — a skilled jurist, an engaged citizen and a caring individual who displays integrity and wisdom in her personal and professional life. Our county is blessed to have her. Let’s keep her by voting “yes” to retain Ruest.

Katie O’Toole, Lemont

