Time for a fresh, dynamic leader

The time has come for fresh dynamic leadership to lead our community discussions on major steps in government action and policies. Over the years, there have been actions that affect housing, neighborhoods, property values, and businesses, yet only a handful of voices are heard, resulting in frustrations and fragmented results.
Over the years, we have watched Michael Black launch complex initiatives with great energy and innovation. He always brings together people with different ideas and talents, and he inspires them to collaborate in projects that enhance the quality of our community. Examples include the countywide Leadership Centre County, local property management, youth sports, education and the arts.
As mayor, Michael would work nonstop to involve many more residents and voices to the public table during such important policy discussions and actions that will shape the character of State College Borough for generations to come. One example is: What short- and long-term impact will enacting a Historical and Architectural Review Board have on changing a neighborhood composition, house purchase prices and school enrollments?
Too many residents and business owners say they feel unheard, ignored, disrespected or simply uninformed. As mayor, Michael would apply his personal integrity and transparency, and data-drive strategic skills to borough discussions and debates. He definitely has the leadership skills we need to get the job done. Please join me in voting for Michael Black as mayor on Nov. 7.
Never miss a local story.
Vicki Fong, State College
Comments