Vote to retain Judge Ruest

October 30, 2017 8:39 PM

On Nov. 7, I will enthusiastically vote yes to retain Judge Pam Ruest, who has served Centre County residents with integrity and fairness since becoming the county’s first female judge in 2007.

A personal and steadfast friend of more than 12 years, Pam has consistently demonstrated the ideal temperament, open-mindedness, compassion, humility and common sense necessary to be an effective judge.

Recently named Centre County’s president judge, she is widely respected by her peers, and treasured by her friends in the community. She has served on more nonprofits than anyone I know — including the Child Advocacy Center board, the Central Pennsylvania Festival of the Arts, the United Way, Friends of the Palmer Museum and the American Association of University Women, to name just a few.

We are most fortunate to have Pam Ruest on the Centre County bench. On Nov. 7, I urge you to flip your ballot over and vote “yes” to retain Judge Pam Ruest.

Patty Satalia, College Township

