Vote Myers for Borough Council

I strongly support the re-election of Evan Myers to the State College Borough Council, owing to his ability to work across different constituencies to forge controlled growth for our community.
In Evan’s first term on the council, he showed the ability to forge consensus among Penn State, students, businesses and homeowners, all to help build a vibrant, growing community, while keeping the budget under control — a delicate balance that Evan has successfully navigated. As State College continues to grow and thrive, we need Evan’s alliance-building to keep us moving in the right direction.
I urge you to vote for Evan Myers on Nov. 7.
Jim Candor, State College
