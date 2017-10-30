We are voting for Ron McGlaughlin for Judge on Nov. 7. He is the best choice, a trusted choice. We have known Ron in many capacities for 25 years. We have worked together with him and witnessed his efforts with youth activities, sports teams, neighborhood events, church, Meals on Wheels, Rotary Club and in his professional capacity as an attorney. We have found him to be compassionate, professional, energetic, sensible and sensitive to others in every facet of his association with these diverse groups. From youth sports to booster club groups and local community youth events to his relationships with his clients at Meals on Wheels and the elderly he volunteers to serve through St. Paul’s Church, his ability to connect is to be admired. An individual who has the character, integrity, passion and sensitivity to link with various groups in sundry roles and is the only candidate with experience in jury trial cases, the most experience in family and criminal law and ready to start working for us on day one seems to us the best choice, the trusted choice, the only choice. Please join us and vote for Ron McGlaughlin for Judge on Nov. 7.
Glenda and Scott Yocum, Boalsburg
