Madrid will ensure a successful future

Ron Madrid understands the dynamics of our changing town and has made community engagement a top priority in addressing it. Over his many years in public service he has worked tirelessly to identify the most critical issues of concern to our citizens and has assured that all voices be heard.
On a personal basis, Ron is a highly intelligent, civic minded, caring family person. He has devoted his life to service, initially this was service to our country in the military. His post-military career in State College has continued his service through the betterment of our community as well as managing and conducting research at the Applied Research Laboratory. As a manager, Ron brings a record of team building and consensus building. This carried over to his volunteer community work on behalf of us all. Ron can be relied upon to face issues with an open mind drawing out the views of all involved, negotiating a fair solution and then, following up to ensure events proceed according to plan. As an individual, Ron has the highest level of integrity. He always seeks to be inclusive as a fundamental principal of his approach. State College would be extremely fortunate to have Ron Madrid as our mayor. He will ensure a well-thought-out and successful future for our community.
Jane and Ed Liszka, State College
