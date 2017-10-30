Letters to the Editor

Madrid, the clear choice for mayor

October 30, 2017 8:40 PM

In the current political climate, my inclination was to make a statement by voting along party lines in the upcoming election. However, after researching the candidate’s backgrounds, attending presentations, reading statements, and meeting the candidates, I cannot.

Ron Madrid clearly stands out among the candidates for State College mayor. Although it seems all the candidates have some attributes that might qualify them, only Madrid has the demonstrated dedication and skills to effectively lead borough council and speak for our town: www.madridformayor.org/ about_ron.

Ron does his homework; he has prepared for the job with pertinent experience. He comes to issues well informed, and with a realistic vision. He is an articulate speaker, as well as a respectful and open listener. He displays an even temperament, the qualities of integrity and honesty, and the characteristics of drive, evenhandedness and follow-through that are required of a successful mayor.

I hope you will join me in considering this candidate, above party, and vote for Madrid, the independent candidate for mayor of State College.

Laura S. Brown, State College

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • DaeSean Hamilton makes leaping grab over Ohio State defender for touchdown

    Wide receiver DaeSean Hamilton does a full 360 into the corner of the end zone to reel in a 13-yard pass from Trace McSorley for Penn State’s second score of the game against Ohio State. The Buckeyes went on to beat the Nittany Lions 39-38.

DaeSean Hamilton makes leaping grab over Ohio State defender for touchdown

DaeSean Hamilton makes leaping grab over Ohio State defender for touchdown 0:19

DaeSean Hamilton makes leaping grab over Ohio State defender for touchdown
Saquon Barkley takes the opening kickoff 97 yards for a touchdown against Ohio State 0:20

Saquon Barkley takes the opening kickoff 97 yards for a touchdown against Ohio State
This is how James Franklin, Saquon Barkley and other Penn State players feel after tough loss to Ohio State 1:09

This is how James Franklin, Saquon Barkley and other Penn State players feel after tough loss to Ohio State

View More Video