Lafer is honest, passionate

I hope all borough residents will go to the polls and support the re-election of Councilwoman Theresa Lafer to State College Borough Council. Theresa has long been a voice for the features that make State College the iconic college town: safety, diversity of residents, lovely neighborhoods and welcoming people. But she knows that retaining essential services is becoming more challenging as we plan for and accommodate regional growth. She says: “Our tax base currently can draw only on two sources: property and earned income taxes. Therefore, we need to encourage home ownership by residents who support both income streams. This will both bolster our neighborhoods’ strengths as well as provide local support for our businesses.” Theresa’s special strength is her honest, frank and passionate appraisal of neighborhood realities. Her voice at council meetings is one I always heed, because her passion is a reflection of the passion I feel to protect this special home I’ve had since 1981.
Terry Melton, State College
