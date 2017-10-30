Letters to the Editor

Lafer is honest, passionate

October 30, 2017 8:40 PM

I hope all borough residents will go to the polls and support the re-election of Councilwoman Theresa Lafer to State College Borough Council. Theresa has long been a voice for the features that make State College the iconic college town: safety, diversity of residents, lovely neighborhoods and welcoming people. But she knows that retaining essential services is becoming more challenging as we plan for and accommodate regional growth. She says: “Our tax base currently can draw only on two sources: property and earned income taxes. Therefore, we need to encourage home ownership by residents who support both income streams. This will both bolster our neighborhoods’ strengths as well as provide local support for our businesses.” Theresa’s special strength is her honest, frank and passionate appraisal of neighborhood realities. Her voice at council meetings is one I always heed, because her passion is a reflection of the passion I feel to protect this special home I’ve had since 1981.

Terry Melton, State College

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • DaeSean Hamilton makes leaping grab over Ohio State defender for touchdown

    Wide receiver DaeSean Hamilton does a full 360 into the corner of the end zone to reel in a 13-yard pass from Trace McSorley for Penn State’s second score of the game against Ohio State. The Buckeyes went on to beat the Nittany Lions 39-38.

DaeSean Hamilton makes leaping grab over Ohio State defender for touchdown

DaeSean Hamilton makes leaping grab over Ohio State defender for touchdown 0:19

DaeSean Hamilton makes leaping grab over Ohio State defender for touchdown
Saquon Barkley takes the opening kickoff 97 yards for a touchdown against Ohio State 0:20

Saquon Barkley takes the opening kickoff 97 yards for a touchdown against Ohio State
This is how James Franklin, Saquon Barkley and other Penn State players feel after tough loss to Ohio State 1:09

This is how James Franklin, Saquon Barkley and other Penn State players feel after tough loss to Ohio State

View More Video