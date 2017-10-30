Vibrant, motivated, forward-looking

Vibrant, motivated and forward-looking. These are the three words I would use to describe Michael Black, your next mayor.
Three years ago my path crossed with Michael’s when I was a student at Penn State. As I stumbled into a large studio to start my internship with Black Sun Studio’s Artist Doing Art Series, I was immediately drawn to Michael’s passion, creativeness, strong sense of community and tireless drive to create an event series to elevate the arts in Happy Valley. Michael’s vision to enhance the community and Happy Valley family has not only shaped my Penn State experience, but serves as a model for how I aspire to care for and contribute to my community.
Everything Michael touches becomes a part of who he is, as an individual and as a leader. State College needs a mindful and inclusive leader to guide the community in way that encourages progress while preserving the uniqueness of our town. I believe that Michael Black is that leader. Michael has the experience and the mindset to be an active advocate for our community so it can continue to grow and improve for generations to come.
I hope you will join me in supporting Michael Black as your next mayor. Vote for Black on Nov. 7.
Alex Sotiropoulos, New York, N.Y.
