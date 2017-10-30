Mixed messages

According to Centre County Judge candidate Ron McGlaughlin, the race is “not about politics.” However, McGlaughlin, a Republican, has been distributing signs that say “Democrats for McGlaughlin.” That brings politics back into the race, doesn’t it?
Brian Marshall received thousands of votes from both Republicans and Democrats in the May 2017 primary, and he has been going door to door since early July to meet all voters. There are certainly many “Republicans for Marshall,” but he is working hard to represent the residents of Centre County regardless of party.
I am supporting Marshall for Centre County Judge simply because he is the best candidate for the job. He has not only the right mix of skills and experience, but also an appropriate judicial temperament. Simply being a lawyer for a long time does not qualify you to be a judge. Marshall has distinguished himself in this race by pursuing specialized training relevant to the position. He is trained in third-party mediation and collaborative law, demonstrating his commitment fairness. He is also a Certified Divorce Financial Analyst and former CPA, allowing him to bring an unprecedented financial perspective to the bench.
Marshall, current president of the Centre County Bar Association, is honest and straightforward, with a calm and patient demeanor. He will bring strong leadership and a fresh perspective to our court system. I invite all voters, regardless of party, to vote for Brian Marshall for Centre County Judge on Nov. 7.
Laura Reddington Moser, Ferguson Township
