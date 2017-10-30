Trevino will hit the ground running

I am an admittedly biased supporter of Dan Trevino for Patton Township supervisor. As his wife of 34 years, I’ve had a ringside seat as I’ve observed him serving in the supervisor role to which he was appointed. Dan volunteered, along with several other residents, to be considered for this role about a year ago. The current supervisors chose him to serve in this open seat for a year. And, wow, this past year has been an eye opener for me. I never understood how much work was involved in being a township supervisor. And, Dan has taken the role to heart. As a trained scientist, he is a details guy. He puts in hours studying finances and development plans, meeting with the township manager when he has questions, attending meetings of the board as well as multiple Centre County committees. He is totally committed to listening to and serving the citizens of Patton Township with the goal of sustaining our high quality of life in a financially responsible and responsive way. He is the most conscientious, caring and ethical person I know. I teach business ethics at Penn State, and he’s the one I ask when I’m facing a tough issue. He always makes the right call. So, I encourage you to vote for Dan. In addition to the above, he is the only person on the ballot who has any experience in the role. So, he will hit the ground running.
Linda Trevino, Patton Township
