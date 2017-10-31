A question for the supervisors

I attended the Patton Township Board of Supervisors last Wednesday. Under consideration is the rezoning of the parcel of land to allow the development of Patton Crossing. Even though the board and staff members all say that “nothing has been decided,” I get the feeling that it is moving forward nonetheless. Members of the board posed the question, “What limit should be placed on the height of the proposed hotel?” To me, whether the hotel is 80 feet or 30 feet, or even 5 feet, is not the focus of my opposition. I believe that the ultimate plan to create a C-2/mixed-use zone with this parcel of land in mind is totally inappropriate for that area. The land was purchased five years ago as R-3 residential, with a small strip of commercial frontage on North Atherton Street. I have no problem with it being developed as it is currently zoned.
So, I have a number for the Board of Supervisors to consider: How many residents need to stand up in opposition to the rezoning plan before the board abandons the plan to continue? Thanks, and I look forward to next meeting on Wednesday.
Rick Maher, Patton Township
Comments