Marshall has the right mix for judge

October 31, 2017 8:21 PM

We support Brian Marshall for Centre County judge because of his stellar reputation as a lawyer, unique skill set relevant to the position, and his judicial temperament.

Brian is the type of person we need on the bench — someone with sound legal knowledge, broad experience in the cases that most often come before the court and a calm and patient demeanor. The importance of judicial temperament cannot be understated, and Brian is the candidate who has demonstrated, both inside and outside his law practice, that he will treat all who enter his courtroom with dignity and respect.

The current president of the Centre County Bar Association, Brian will bring strong leadership skills and a fresh perspective to our court system. Over the course of his career, he has pursued specialized education that will benefit him as a judge. He is trained in collaborative law and third-party mediation, and is a Certified Divorce Financial Analyst and former CPA. That unmatched skill set distinguishes Brian in this race and demonstrates his commitment to going above and beyond to serve his clients — a commitment he will take with him while serving the citizens of Centre County.

The most qualified candidate for Centre County judge is the one with the right mix of skills, experience and temperament. That candidate is Brian Marshall. Please join us in supporting him on Nov. 7.

Susan Werner, Ferguson Township; Nicholas T. Kerlin Jr., State College; Elizabeth Dutton, Boalsburg; Janet McCracken, Patton Township and David Werner, Ferguson Township

