Hahn engages with the community

Don Hahn is uniquely qualified to be the next mayor of State College. He is a lifelong resident of the borough, who has seen many changes in State College over the years and who understands what works well and what doesn’t. He was a member of Borough Council, making decisions that affect all of us in the borough, and he has served as president of the council, helping to lead them in directions that involve permanent residents, Penn State students and the university. He understands the connections between people, businesses and institutions that form our community.
The mayor also serves as an ambassador for State College. Leaders of other municipalities in our area and across the state routinely talk with each other, and there is an annual U.S. Conference of Mayors, where issues relevant to us, such as urban planning, sustainable growth, and town-gown relations, are discussed in detail. Don Hahn has long and direct experience in all of these and would represent us with a deep understanding of the issues and detailed knowledge of practical, workable approaches to solving them.
During the summer, Don spent time at the proposed Toll Brothers development site on Whitehall Road, talking with members of the Nittany Valley Water Coalition about the potential risk to the water supply for State College and Penn State. This is a good example of his engagement with the community and one more reason for why I am voting for him on Nov. 7.
Bob Melton, State College
