Letters to the Editor

Hahn engages with the community

October 31, 2017 8:21 PM

Don Hahn is uniquely qualified to be the next mayor of State College. He is a lifelong resident of the borough, who has seen many changes in State College over the years and who understands what works well and what doesn’t. He was a member of Borough Council, making decisions that affect all of us in the borough, and he has served as president of the council, helping to lead them in directions that involve permanent residents, Penn State students and the university. He understands the connections between people, businesses and institutions that form our community.

The mayor also serves as an ambassador for State College. Leaders of other municipalities in our area and across the state routinely talk with each other, and there is an annual U.S. Conference of Mayors, where issues relevant to us, such as urban planning, sustainable growth, and town-gown relations, are discussed in detail. Don Hahn has long and direct experience in all of these and would represent us with a deep understanding of the issues and detailed knowledge of practical, workable approaches to solving them.

During the summer, Don spent time at the proposed Toll Brothers development site on Whitehall Road, talking with members of the Nittany Valley Water Coalition about the potential risk to the water supply for State College and Penn State. This is a good example of his engagement with the community and one more reason for why I am voting for him on Nov. 7.

Bob Melton, State College

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Here's how James Franklin plans on spending his Halloween

    Penn State football coach James Franklin discusses his Halloween plans during the weekly press conference Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2017 at Beaver Stadium.

Here's how James Franklin plans on spending his Halloween

Here's how James Franklin plans on spending his Halloween 0:45

Here's how James Franklin plans on spending his Halloween
Franklin says 1:39

Franklin says "We're not going to hit the panic mode"
Can you really be scared to death? 2:03

Can you really be scared to death?

View More Video