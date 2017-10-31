Marshal is sensitive to needs, fair

Brian Marshall is the most qualified candidate for judge of Centre County Court of Common Pleas here in Pennsylvania. This court handles major and minor criminal and civil matters and appeals from decisions made in lower courts. Of major importance is the work that this court administers and directs for children and families.
Brian Marshall not only has a background as a lawyer but has degrees in financial planning and mediation, both crucial to decisions that must be made to ensure the protection of children and families. In campaigning door to door, Brian Marshall has proven to be a man who is sensitive to people’s problems and can listen to their concern, their pain and their fears.
A large part of mediation skills is sensitivity to people and their needs, and fairness to all. It is fairness that is particularly important to me. It is Brian Marshall who will deliver these qualities that other candidates lack.
Nancy F. Parks, Aaronsburg
