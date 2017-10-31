Hahn will serve the borough well

I’m pleased to see the interest and enthusiasm exhibited in the race for mayor of State College. Although each candidate would bring unique strengths to the position, I want to express my support for the candidacy of Don Hahn. I had the pleasure of working with Don for six years on borough council, two years while he served as president. Don was always prepared, often coming with a prepared statement to explain his view on a particular issue. He was also very respectful in chairing work sessions, taking care that everyone had a chance to speak, while being cognizant of the importance of keeping the meeting focused on the agenda.
On council, Don was always thoughtful, and voted to preserve the best long-term options for State College. He balances the need to preserve our neighborhoods, to welcome students and long-term residents and includes them all in the discussions of ordinances.
After serving on council Don continues to serve the residents of State College as a member of the Redevelopment Authority. In dealing with real estate issues I observed his judicious decision-making based on his knowledge and experience in business and legal matters. His deep knowledge of the borough’s history and keen interest in the intricacies of government, will serve the borough well as mayor.
Please vote for a committed slate of candidates including Don Hahn for mayor.
Jim Rosenberger, State College
