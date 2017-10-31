Myers sees the big picture

Evan Myers has served our community in both elected and appointed positions. First as a member, and the chairman of the State College Borough Planning Commission, and now as a member of Borough Council. In addition, he has led one of the most successful and well-known international companies, AccuWeather.
Evan has always been willing to consider many solutions, as well as offer better options. Few people know about Evan Myers’ strong leadership when this community faced a dreadful situation. I refer to the charges against Jerry Sandusky and Penn State officials. As a leader, Evan came forward and was instrumental in forming “Together We Are One.” He helped bring many people with different political and social views together for a common cause. He was able to see and respect everybody’s views and pinions.
Frankly, it was amazing to see such cooperation. Many, including Evan’s company, donated their own funds for banners, radio and television broadcasts to uplift our town. When the time came and the purpose was served, the campaign was disbanded. This was a wise decision, and Evan stayed with the group throughout the process. More importantly, he sees the big picture, the need for economic development, good planning and financial management. As a property owner in the State College borough, I hope that the voters will re-elect Evan Myers for State College Borough Council.
Dolores Taricani, State College
