Hahn would have my vote

Recently, I was honored by Centre County Democrats with its Lifetime Achievement Award. It was especially rewarding to visit with so many people who attended the program: former students who had attended State High when my husband and I taught there, neighbors from Penns Valley and State College and local officials from all over the county.
I was particularly pleased that Don Hahn, who is running for mayor of State College, was there. If I still lived in State College, he would definitely get my vote because in these troubled political times the borough needs a man of experience and the gentle wisdom that Don exhibits over and over.
As I reflected on my lifetime in the political world, I realized that night that it does take more than a village. It takes many people, young and old, different races and ethnic backgrounds working together to achieve the lifestyles we all hope to have for ourselves and our children. I have been privileged to work with many good people in the past 40 years and I am always optimistic as I look to the future. But, we all must continue to vote and work together. We cannot be complacent when it comes to our elected officials.
Helen D. Wise, Spring Mills
