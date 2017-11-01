Vote Don Hahn for mayor

After reviewing candidate websites, CNET interviews and the debates sponsored by the LWV and the CDT/Collegian, I’m casting my ballot for State College mayor for Don Hahn.
The borough has a talented set of candidates running for mayor. I am voting for Don because he has the best experience for the position of mayor: 12 years on Borough Council, 12 years as a member of the Centre Region COG General Forum, three years on the borough’s Redevelopment Authority, two years on the State College Community Land Trust, two years on the CDBG Citizens Advisory Committee and four years on the board of the statewide local government organization now known as the Pennsylvania Municipal League.
This experience means that Don has knowledge of the duties of mayor; experience working with officials in both the borough and neighboring municipalities; and a background in dealing with state policymakers on matters that affect the borough. There will be little, if any, on-the-job training for Don to be mayor.
But more even important, Don recognizes that the borough, through its council, staff and citizen advisory committees, has been working to make State College a better place to live, work, and play for many years. Don understands that things don’t start from scratch when he takes office. Instead, he will be the next leader up.
I urge you to join me in voting for Don Hahn to be State College borough’s next mayor.
Jon Eich, State College
