Thoughtful, clear-minded leadership

November 01, 2017 10:52 PM

I grew up in the College Heights neighborhood, and I have lived in the Highlands neighborhood most of my adult life. As I reflect upon the past, I feel fortunate that the State College borough has elected extremely talented, committed mayors such as Elizabeth Goreham and Bill Welch. It is exciting to be part of an engaged citizenry invested in choosing a strong mayor who will carry on a tradition of thoughtful and clear-minded leadership.

Don Hahn is my choice for many reasons. After listening to all the candidates at a debate held at the State Theatre, I decided that Don Hahn has both the thoughtful temperament and excellent credentials to represent State College residents as mayor. He is fully qualified to fulfill council meeting responsibilities, engage in public events, and communicate effectively with members of the Penn State community and leaders in the Centre Region. He has demonstrated great skill in fostering healthy dialogue among people with diverse perspectives; he has built bridges with leaders from townships surrounding State College and fostered cooperation through communication. His calm demeanor and measured responses are impressive aspects of his character. In the debate, he was able to humbly acknowledge his accomplishments during his more than 20 years of public service as well as admit what he believes requires more thought and consideration on his part. He gave credit to others, making it clear that a team approach is part of his success.

Please join me and vote for Don Hahn Nov. 7.

Jane Sheeder, State College

