Hahn will represent borough with care

Don Hahn is the candidate for mayor who has the most experience in town-and-gown issues. He is the only candidate who has been elected to the Borough Council three consecutive times. He has also served on numerous community boards.
As a bankruptcy lawyer, he has the right temperament of heart to deal with all difficult issues.
He knows realistically what the role of mayor demands and will represent us thoughtfully and with great care.
Silvi Lawrence, State College
The writer is a former member of Borough Council and has served on several borough committees.
