Ruest an asset to the county’s bench

On Nov. 7, I ask my neighbors to vote “yes” to retain President Judge Pam Ruest on the ballot.
Judge Pam Ruest has been an asset to the Centre County bench for the past 10 years. I am a former county employee and have worked with and seen the excellent work that she has done. I would like to see Pam continue her exemplary work for another term. We are lucky to have a dedicated person like Pam serving the residents of Centre County. Please support her with a “yes” vote on Nov. 7.
Carol Palmer, Bellefonte
