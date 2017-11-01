Ruest is a proven leader

As a lifelong resident of Centre County committed to fairness and the reasoning process, I look forward to voting on Nov. 7 to retain President Judge Pam Ruest to the Centre County bench. Judge Ruest, who has already served us well on the Centre County Court of Common Pleas for 10 years, is a proven leader in our community: she serves on the Pennsylvania Trial Judges Ethics Committee, on the Centre County Children’s Roundtable, has been appointed by Pennsylvania’s Supreme Court to the Domestic Relations Procedural Rules Subcommittee, and has supported the formation and implementation of Centre County’s Child Access Center, whose mission is to promote the physical and emotional security of children and their families and provide a safe and supportive environment for monitored custody exchanges and supervised visitations. Judge Ruest also recognizes the impact of opioids in our community, and has participated in town hall meetings throughout the county aimed at solving this problem together.
President Judge Pam Ruest knows the law, and works to apply it fairly. I ask my neighbors and friends to join me in voting “yes” to retain President Judge Pamela Ruest on Nov. 7.
Abby Minor, Aaronsburg
