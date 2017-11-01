Hahn, the most qualified for mayor

I have had the pleasure of knowing Don Hahn for more than 12 years. He is a State College native, having graduated from both State College Area High School and Penn State. His love of this community is evidenced by his commitment to it. Don has been dedicating his time through public service here steadily since 1987. He and his wife, Cindy, make their home in the borough and have raised children here. Don truly understands what challenges are faced by students, parents, professionals and homeowners. Not only does he understand the challenges, but he also understands the framework through which these challenges can be alleviated.
As a former Borough Council member, Don understands the processes and procedures through which decisions are made. As mayor, Don will facilitate efficient decision-making by council after public input and constructive debate. Don, an advocate by profession, will not hesitate to engage with Harrisburg when it comes to allowing innovation to meet the needs of this community. As a homeowner, I am encouraged by the fact that Don will work for the sustainability of the borough neighborhoods and continued quality municipal services for all residents.
Don Hahn is by far the most qualified person in the mayoral race. Please join me in voting for Don on Nov. 7.
Susan Bardo, State College
