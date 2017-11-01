Hahn uniquely qualified for mayor

Don Hahn has been in nearly continuous service to our community since graduating from Penn State in 1987, including 12 years on Borough Council, the past two years as council president. He is a man of integrity and deliberation; a listener and problem-solver; and an excellent scholar of State College government. He understands the important balance between permanent residents and students, and between the always critical tax revenues and the unique attributes of a university town.
Placing oneself in the shoes of residents is a special mayoral skill — the more connections one has made and lived in our town, the better-suited our mayor will be. Don graduated from State College Area High School and Penn State University. He has married and raised a family in State College. He has dedicated his working life to serving this community and offered thousands of hours of volunteer service.
Don Hahn is uniquely qualified to be mayor of State College and will serve in that office as he has always served State College, with formidable dedication.
Steven Herb, State College
