Hahn will move the borough forward

This past spring, I ran a campaign for State College Borough Council on a platform of strengthening bonds between campus and community, as well as standing up for the values and aspects of State College that make it such a wonderful borough. Although my name isn’t on the ballot this fall, my values still are.
Don Hahn not only has the experience needed to be a fantastic mayor, but he has the heart and the values needed to keep State College moving forward. As a student and State College resident, I want a mayor who is going to be there for State College, not his own interests. Hahn has spent his entire life as a public servant to State College and the Centre Region; after a 12 year term on council, he is still active within the community. I see him at every community event I attend, as nothing more than a humble State College resident. He has also showed up to countless meetings on campus to talk to students about his time as a Penn State student, and about how invested he is in the future of campus-community relations.
We’ve spent a lot of this election cycle talking about how we as residents need to think of what our vision for the future of State College looks like, and my vision of State College includes a humble mayor who puts the people first. That’s why I’m voting Don Hahn for mayor of State College on Nov. 7.
Rylie Cooper, University Park
Comments