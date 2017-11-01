Letters to the Editor

Hahn will serve well from Day 1

November 01, 2017 10:53 PM

We are writing to recommend Don Hahn for mayor of State College. While serving on a variety of borough committees more than 20 years, we have often worked with Don and gotten to know him and his deep understanding of issues and processes. He has always listened thoughtfully to us as he listens to all residents.

The CDT erred in endorsing Michael Black, probably swayed by his verbal skills and because of the CDT’s own failure to send an observer to important borough meetings on any regular and consistent basis. Don is thoroughly knowledgeable about borough affairs and the workings of local and state governments, and he will be able, as mayor, to serve well from his first day in office.

Eric Boelt and Anita Genger, State College

