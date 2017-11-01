Marshall, the best candidate for judge

Two years ago, the voters of Centre County had an opportunity to fill a vacancy on the Centre County Court created with the retirement of Judge Bradley P. Lunsford. Their choices were Katie Oliver and Ron McGlaughlin. The Democrat, Republican and independent voters alike of Centre County collectively recognized the importance of bringing an outside perspective to the court. They recognized that the skill set that Judge Oliver brought to the bench, through her extensive mediation work, is an asset.
In this election, the voters again have the opportunity to elect a fresh voice to the court. Brian Marshall is not only a trained mediator, but is also trained in collaborative law. Moreover, he is a certified divorce financial analyst and former certified public accountant. Many disputes in our court involve financial issues, and often parties don’t have the resources to hire an expert witness. While the evidence must still be presented, Brian has the skills to understand all things financial.
Brian brings not only the necessary legal skills and trial experience to the bench, but also a fresh perspective to follow in the footsteps of Judge Katie Oliver. Electing Brian to join Judge Oliver and President Judge Pamela Ruest on the bench is more important than ever with the continuing spotlight on our court system.
I am a Republican voter of Centre County, and strongly encourage you to join me in voting for Brian Marshall for Centre County judge, because he is the best candidate for the job.
Tracina Fisher, Bellefonte
