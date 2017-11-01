Letters to the Editor

Substance over slogans

November 01, 2017 10:53 PM

Comparing credentials, accomplishments and experience should persuade any voter that the best candidate for State College mayor is Don Hahn.

Rather than recite his resume, however, set aside his qualifications to focus on his qualities. Don Hahn has shown himself a thoughtful, reflective, good-humored, considerate, concerned, warm human being, someone who exemplifies substance over slogans and achievement above empty promises. He is a person, not a persona.

As you consider the future of State College, review what the mayoral candidates have said of themselves and what their supporters have added. And, after careful consideration, come Election Day, cast your vote for Don Hahn.

Matthew Thompson, State College

