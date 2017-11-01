Marshall brings real, relevant experience

Few people reading this letter will ever find themselves in a courtroom jury trial. Indeed, jury trials are rare, taking about 5 percent of a local judge’s time, according to court documents.
Yet, everyone reading this letter knows someone who has experienced the day-to-day workings of our court system through a divorce, child custody hearing, property settlement or business dispute.
That’s the reality. And that clearly points to the relevant experience we should seek when electing a judge.
One candidate for judge wants you to think jury trial experience is the key qualification. However, all new judges attend Pennsylvania training for court procedures, making jury trial experience nearly irrelevant.
Brian Marshall brings real and relevant experience to his campaign for Centre County judge.
Brian has diverse experience in all areas of law, including court cases. He specializes in family law, where most of a judge’s workload is. Further, he has specialized training as a certified divorce financial analyst. No other central Pennsylvania attorney has earned this credential requiring experience, course study and compassionate understanding of these difficult cases.
In addition, Brian earned a CPA license, extremely relevant when so many court discussions involve property and fair assignment of assets.
Relevant experience matters. Brian Marshall is the only candidate with the relevant experience we should seek in our next judge. We are fortunate to have him as our candidate.
Centre County will be the winner if we elect Brian Marshall as our next judge.
Bob Potter, Boalsburg
