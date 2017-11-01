Madrid, a real communicator

Here’s why we’re supporting Ron Madrid for mayor. He’s extremely knowledgeable and articulate. He has the unique perspective, borne of years on crucial borough committees, of thoroughly knowing how our local government operates. This has given him the advantage of invaluable experience working with council — presenting information, making complex issues understandable, helping shape policy. In a word, being part of the action.
Plus, he’s a real communicator. As president of the Holmes-Foster Neighborhood Association, he represents the concerns of residents — renters and homeowners alike — to improve the livable ambiance of our town. He does an excellent job, letting people know what’s going on, seeking their opinions on the issues that affect them, maintaining a newsletter and email list, encouraging participation, and going to council when necessary.
Ron doesn’t walk on water. He knows he can’t solve every problem. But he doesn’t brag, doesn’t point to his accomplishments. He’s quick to praise others for their contributions. He’s a real leader without ego motivations, tireless in his efforts to work for the benefit of the community, seek new ways to finance the borough’s needs and bring people together in the process. He’ll be an outstanding mayor.
Peggy and Bill Hartman, State College
