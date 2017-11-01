Marshall has the right temperament

Being in the hospitality industry for 14 years, I have met a lot of people from all over, all with different personalities and temperaments. Having gotten to know Brian Marshall over the past nearly year, I haven’t met many other people with the calm and collected temperament that he has.
Brian is a deliberate, thoughtful and empathetic person who approaches all situations with tact and a balanced demeanor.
The procedures a judge needs to know are different than a lawyer’s in trial. Having extensive experience in jury trials — which, in reality, take up a very small percentage of our judges’ times — does not make you the most qualified candidate. A judge also needs to be able to keep lawyers — who approach trials with their own varying personalities and temperaments — in check during hearings and trials to ensure fairness.
I am convinced that Brian Marshall is the right person with the right temperament to be the next judge in the Centre County Court of Common Pleas.
Never miss a local story.
Jason Moser, Ferguson Township
Comments