Women for Don Hahn

I’m sending this letter because my wife, Elaine, and friends, Bobbie Beebe, Ann Shepherd, Jane Childs, MaryLou Swann, Irene Davinroy, Teodora Best and Mary Ann Stakiewicz, have been talking about the mayoral race. This is their conclusion:
The women of State College know the best — in their mind, the only — candidate to serve as mayor of our beloved town.
The women of State College know their mayor is one who speaks on policies that solve the problems facing State College, not in political rhetoric that achieves so little, which is so common in our country today. The women of State College know their mayor leads by example, with a clear record o public service that started in his youth and developed into his life’s work. The women of State College know their mayor is one with hands-on experience on the Centre County Council for Human Services, allowing him to best make informed decisions that benefit all in State College. The women of State College know their mayor is one who values all who compose our unique population, unifying our community regardless of age, race, gender and sexual orientation rather than divide it along those lines.
The women of State College know their mayor is one that they can be proud of to represent our town.
The women of State College know their mayor is Don Hahn, the only candidate who has demonstrated the leadership, integrity and experience the office of mayor requires. On Nov. 7, the women of State College will vote for Don Hahn, their mayor.
David Schuckers, State College
