White the best candidate for judge

November 02, 2017 10:58 PM

I have known Dave White for more than five years. His daughter, Lauren, and I went to school together. I was over at the White’s all the time and Dave was always so caring and helpful when I had a problem. Dave would make an excellent district judge and I know he will be committed to the job. Dave spent his summer going to magisterial district judge school in Harrisburg. He passed his exams and is the only candidate certified for the job. I know Dave White is the best choice for magisterial district judge.

Rachel Cowan, State College

