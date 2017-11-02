Letters to the Editor

Retain President Judge Pamela A. Ruest

November 02, 2017 10:58 PM

Please join me in retaining President Judge Pamela A. Ruest on Nov. 7. We are very fortunate in Centre County to have an exemplary candidate who has served our community with such integrity and fairness for the past 10 years. Judge Ruest volunteers her time and expertise to enhance our community through many organizations and to name a few they are Centre County United Way Women’s Leadership Circle, the Child Advocacy Center and Centre County Prison board and many more.

I ask that you too join me in turning your ballot over and voting “yes” to President Judge Pamela A. Ruest on Nov. 7.

Jennifer Bitner, Pleasan Gap

