Letters to the Editor

Vote ‘yes’ to retain Saylor

November 02, 2017 10:58 PM

On Nov. 7, Pennsylvania voters will select seven new statewide judges, almost a quarter of our entire judiciary. Four of these positions are on the Superior Court, the busiest court in the nation, hearing thousands of civil and criminal cases every year. It is critical that we elect qualified, independent and experienced judges who will respect their limited constitutional role, not legislate from the bench, and issue fair and objective decisions on our appellate courts.

I believe our seven Republican judicial candidates, including Blair County native Judge Wade Kagarise, are the best individuals for these positions. It has been 88 years since Blair County had a candidate for state judge on the ballot. Please join me in voting for a fellow central Pennsylvanian for the state courts.

I ask you also to vote “yes” to retain Justice Thomas Saylor to the Supreme Court and Judge Jacqueline Shogun to the Superior Court.

Lois Kaneshiki, Duncansville

The writer is chair of the Blair County Republican Committee.

