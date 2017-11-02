Letters to the Editor

Lafer brings unique perspective

November 02, 2017 10:58 PM

As a sitting member of State College Borough Council, I would like to express my support for the re-election of fellow councilmember Theresa Lafer. Theresa is a dedicated, informed and committed member of local government, and she is always willing to take a stand for her beliefs. Sometimes her opinions are contentious, but they are insightful, never frivolous and often quite productive.

Theresa is a committed neighborhood supporter, and as a member of council is actively involved in many local issues including affordable housing, balancing the budget, reworking local zoning and planning for regional growth. She is experienced in many governmental activities, including membership in the Pennsylvania Municipal League and the National League of Cities and participating in committees such as IT, transportation, economic development, Women in Municipal Government and Citizen’s Advisory Committee for Block Grant Allocation. Locally, as a member of the Centre Region Council of Governments, she sits on the Transportation and Land Use and Metropolitan Planning Organization committees.

Theresa brings a unique perspective to council, as a woman, as a homeowner in the Highlands, and as an advocate for responsible community development. Currently, Teresa is one of three women on Borough Council, and is the only woman among the candidates running for council in the upcoming election.

I believe that re-electing Theresa will provide a balance of experience and perspective in a council that will potentially include one or more new members in addition to a new mayor.

So please vote to re-elect Theresa Lafer to Borough Council.

Janet Engeman, State College

The writer is a member of State College Borough Council.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Cael Sanderson is excited for the return of Ed Ruth and Phil Davis to Penn State

    Penn State wrestling head coach Cael Sanderson talks about Penn State wrestling legends Ed Ruth and Phil Davis before they return to the Bryce Jordan Center as MMA fighters for Bellator 186.

Cael Sanderson is excited for the return of Ed Ruth and Phil Davis to Penn State

Cael Sanderson is excited for the return of Ed Ruth and Phil Davis to Penn State 0:51

Cael Sanderson is excited for the return of Ed Ruth and Phil Davis to Penn State
James Franklin discusses offensive line situation ahead of Michigan State 0:33

James Franklin discusses offensive line situation ahead of Michigan State
Here's how James Franklin plans on spending his Halloween 0:45

Here's how James Franklin plans on spending his Halloween

View More Video