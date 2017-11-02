Lafer brings unique perspective

As a sitting member of State College Borough Council, I would like to express my support for the re-election of fellow councilmember Theresa Lafer. Theresa is a dedicated, informed and committed member of local government, and she is always willing to take a stand for her beliefs. Sometimes her opinions are contentious, but they are insightful, never frivolous and often quite productive.
Theresa is a committed neighborhood supporter, and as a member of council is actively involved in many local issues including affordable housing, balancing the budget, reworking local zoning and planning for regional growth. She is experienced in many governmental activities, including membership in the Pennsylvania Municipal League and the National League of Cities and participating in committees such as IT, transportation, economic development, Women in Municipal Government and Citizen’s Advisory Committee for Block Grant Allocation. Locally, as a member of the Centre Region Council of Governments, she sits on the Transportation and Land Use and Metropolitan Planning Organization committees.
Theresa brings a unique perspective to council, as a woman, as a homeowner in the Highlands, and as an advocate for responsible community development. Currently, Teresa is one of three women on Borough Council, and is the only woman among the candidates running for council in the upcoming election.
I believe that re-electing Theresa will provide a balance of experience and perspective in a council that will potentially include one or more new members in addition to a new mayor.
So please vote to re-elect Theresa Lafer to Borough Council.
Janet Engeman, State College
The writer is a member of State College Borough Council.
